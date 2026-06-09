Coffee and Cars Cruise In

The Coffee & Cars Cruise-In — where classic rides, hot rods, imports and cool customs take center stage!

📅 Date: Sunday, June 14th

📍 Location: Wire Road Brewery, Battlefield, MO

🕒 Time: 10am-1pm

Calling all car enthusiasts for a day of beer, coffee and a wide variety of vehicles, from classic cars and muscle cars to custom builds and imports. Walk through the lot, talk with owners, and appreciate the craftsmanship and creativity behind each build, all while sipping on the best beer (and coffee!) in town.

All participants will receive 1 free coffee. Plan to park your car in the upper lot off of Timbercreek Ave.

Show off your ride or come enjoy the view!