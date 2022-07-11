Candidate Interviews For August 2022 Primary Election

Become informed before election day so your vote is cast for the candidates that align with your beliefs and standards. To help guide voters, a coalition of community organizations is again producing a series of nonpartisan interviews with candidates.



Watch Zoom videos of candidates running for the following positions ahead of the August 2, 2022 primary election.

• U.S. Representative, District 7, Democrats and Republicans

• State Senate, Republican candidates for District 20 and District 30

• State Representative, Republican candidates for District 137

