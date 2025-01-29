Ozarks artist travels to Finland for a month long residency

In the remote Scandinavian countryside lies an oasis of creativity and stillness. Founded in 2010, Arteles is a non-profit organization and one of the largest creative residencies in Northern Europe. Its mission to inspire creative professionals while also providing a quiet space for personal growth & exploration attracts many applicants from around the globe; including Springfield, MO artist Meg Wagler.

"One of the things that I really loved about this program is that they don't have any Wi-Fi either," Wagler said. "Which I think for me personally, it'll be really helpful to make sure that I don't feel inclined to kind of stay plugged in on on social specifically, but just sort of forces us into really focusing in, in real time. And I love that aspect."

Located in Hämeenkyrö, Finland, the Arteles Creative Center hosts more than 120 international artists per year. Next month Wagler will be one of only 12 artists selected to participate in the program entitled Silence, Awareness, Existence.

According to the Arteles website… “The main value of Arteles is to give freedom for creativity and provide our artists an inspiring and supportive environment, with no stress or pressure coming from the outside.”

Meg Wagler is an accomplished artist and illustrator with over 20 murals in her folio for the Springfield and Branson area. She also spearheaded the Mid x Midwest festival which has transitioned into the Overlay Arts, Music and Culture festival in Springfield set for October 3rd and 4th this year.

You can hear my full Arts News interview with Meg Wagler at KSMU.org by clicking the “programs” tab and you can learn more about Meg’s work at megwagler.co

