Springfield Symphony Orchestra seeks musicians for the 2023-2024 season

The Springfield Symphony Orchestra is giving musicians a chance to audition for the 2023-2024 season.

The Springfield Symphony Orchestra said in a news release that string auditions take place on the evening of Tuesday, August 29. Woodwind, brass and percussion auditions will take place on the evening of Wednesday, August 30.

The list of positions available are:

• Principal Violin 2

• Assistant Principal Violin 2

• Section Violin 2

• Assistant Principal Viola

• Principal Cello (1 year position)

• Section Cello

• Assistant Principal Bass

• Section Bass (2 position)

• 3rd Flute/Piccolo

• 3rd Trombone/Bass Trombone

• Principal Timpani

To audition, applicants are asked to send a one-page resume in addition to a $25 refundable credit card deposit before August 25 to operationsmanager@springfieldmosymphony.org

Aleksis Zarins, operations manager at Springfield Symphony Orchestra details the commitment each musician must make.

“The actual time commitment for the orchestra is 40 services, and each service is about 2 and-a-half hours per service,” said Zarins.

Musicians do not need to worry about covering travel expenses as lodging and mileage is reimbursed.

The initial round of hiring is done by examining resumes with a second round being a performance, according to Zarins. A packet of required materials is given to an applicant allowing them to prepare for a live audition.

“We’re looking for basically experience — something that showcases that the candidate has met qualifications for the literature that they’re going to be asked to perform and that they can work in a environment with other musicians to create the best possible product we can put out there,” said Zarins.

