Weekend Outlook September 10-12, 2021

The Springfield Sister Cities Association will host the 25th Annual Japanese Fall Festival this weekend at the Mizumoto Japanese Stroll Garden at Nathanael Greene-Close Memorial Park, 2400 S. Scenic in Springfield. Hours are 5 to 10 p.m. Friday (9/10), 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday (9/11) and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday (9/12). Admission for adults is $10 on Saturday and $7 pm Friday and Sunday. Admission for children 12 and younger is $3.

The special exhibit, “Reflections of 9/11,” will be at the Historic Fox Theatre on Park Central Square in Springfield Friday night (9/10) from 6:30 to 8:30 and Saturday (9/11) from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. A candlelight remembrance will begin at 7:30. The exhibit commemorates the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks and documents the reflections of first responders.

The Springfield-Greene County Library will host “Storytime at Doling Park” Friday morning (9/10) at 10 for infants to age six. Meet in the large pavilion behind the Family Center near the playground.

Battlefield Parks’ Movies in the Parks Series will feature the film, “Soul,” Friday night (9/10) at 7:30 at 5434 S. Tower Dr. in Battlefield. Take blankets or lawn chairs. Learn more here.

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton will host its annual Harvest Home Fall Festival Friday and Saturday (9/10-9/11) with food, rides, games, live music, Bingo, poker, a cornhole tournament, silent auction and more.

The Seymour Apple Festival is being held through Saturday (9/11) on the Square in Seymour. The event features arts and craft vendors, live entertainment, a parade, 5K run, Johnny Appleseed contest and more.

2021 Chief Sarcoxie Days continues through Sunday (9/12) in downtown Sarcoxie.

The 2nd Annual Treasure Lake Bluegrass Festival continues through Saturday (9/11) at 1 Treasure Lake Dr. in Branson.

The Southwest Missouri Celtic Heritage Festival and Highland Games will be held Friday and Saturday (9/10-9/11) at the Buffalo City Park and Dallas County Fairgrounds.

Springfield Little Theatre presents “Kinky Boots” through September 26 at the Landers Theatre.

The Branson Regional Arts Council present “9 to 5 the Musical” through September 19 at the Historic Owen Theater in downtown Branson.

The Springfield Cardinals will host Arkansas Friday through Sunday (9/10-9/12) at Hammons Field.

The Antique Festival of the Ozarks is at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds Saturday (9/11) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday (9/12) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $6 for adults and $3 for children nine to 12.

Springfield Coffee Fest 2021 continues through September 30. Participants travel to area coffee shops, sample different drinks and vote on their favorites. The cost is $20, and proceeds benefit Missouri Safe and Sober.

The History Museum on the Square presents the exhibit, “Making Local Memories: Children’s Television in the Ozarks,” through October 17.

The My Missouri 2021 Photo Project Exhibit is at the Joplin Public Library through September 26th. It features photos submitted by professional and amateur photographers in Missouri depicting unique and meaningful places in the state in observance of the Bicentennial.

The Dr. Mary Jo Wynn Invitational volleyball tournament is this weekend at Hammons Student Center at Missouri State University. Games will be played Friday through Sunday (9/10-9/12).

The Humane Society of Southwest Missouri will host a yard sale to benefit its animals from 7 a.m. to noon Saturday (9/11). In observance of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, the Humane Society will offer one free adoption of any adult dog or cat for any veteran or first responder Saturday (9/11) from noon to 6 p.m. Learn more here.

American Legion Post 639 will host the Ride to Live Saturday (9/11) at 2:30 p.m. Proceeds benefit Change a Life, Make a Difference, a local nonprofit dedicated to veterans’ suicide prevention.

“9/11 Branson Remembers” will be held Saturday night (9/11) at 6 in front of the fountains at Branson Landing. The ceremony will be hosted by The Brett’s and Branson Veterans Task Force.

The Flyin Buzzards Band will present a concert as part of a bluegrass music series Saturday night (9/11) at 7 at the River Shelter at Roaring River State Park near Cassville.

Missouri State University’s football team will host Central Arkansas Saturday night (9/11) at 7 at Plaster Stadium. The Bearfest Village Tailgate Party starts at 4 p.m. north of the stadium.

Prairie Day is Saturday (9/11) from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at George Washington Carver National Monument in Diamond. A concert by Ripplin’ Creek will start at 10. A 45-minute Wildflower Walk will start at 10:15 and 12:15. Agricultural scientist, Dr. John Pickle Jr. will discuss his book, “One of his Boys: The letters of Johnnie Pickle and his Mentor, George Washington Carver,” at 11. There will also be guided tours of the park at 10, noon and 2 p.m., junior ranger activities and trail talks.

The Discovery Center of Springfield presents “Night at the Museum” for those 21 and older Saturday night (9/11) at 6. Admission is $50, and proceeds will help pay for educational classes for children in need.

The Springfield Astronomical Association will host an astronomy class Saturday night (9/11) at 8 on the roof of the Springfield-Greene County Botanical Center. It’s for anyone 12 and older. Learn about moon phases and the basics of star gazing. Telescopes will be provided.

A guided “Bison-tennial” hike will be held Saturday morning (9/11) at 10 at Prairie State Park in Mindenmines.

OurVeteransFirst will host the Inaugural Car, Truck, Jeep and Motorcycle Show Saturday (9/11) from noon to 4 at Schifferdecker Park on W. 4th Street in Joplin.

Bolivar Country Days will be held Saturday (9/11) from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. ion downtown Bolivar.

Saturday Swap ‘N Shop is Saturday (9/11) from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the parking lot behind Wilder’s at 12th and Joplin Ave. in Joplin. Anyone is welcome to sell items.

A program on Dutch oven cooking will be held Saturday night (9/11) at 6:30 at 301 W. Riviera Dr. in Joplin. Registration is required.

A virtual storytime for kids in preschool through grade two will be held Saturday (9/11). The Springfield-Greene County Library’s Zoom into Storytime begins at 10 a.m. Registration is required.

The Missouri State University women’s soccer team will host Omaha Sunday afternoon (9/12) at 1 at Allison Stadium South. Learn more here.

This weekend’s Missouri State University Summer Carillon Series will feature Joshua Villanueva performing a recital of music on the bells of the Jane A. Meyer Carillon. The concert starts at 7 p.m. Sunday (9/12) outside Meyer Library. Take blankets and lawn chairs.

Grandparents’ Day at the Zoo is Sunday (9/12) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Dickerson Park Zoo. Grandparents get into the zoo for free that day.

The Springfield Area Memorial Stair Climb is Sunday (9/12) at 8:30 a.m. at Missouri State University’s Plaster Stadium. The event is a way for firefighters and the community to honor and remember the FDNY firefighters who gave their lives to help save others on 9/11/01.

The Gillioz Theatre in downtown Springfield will host an historical tour Sunday afternoon (9/12) at 2. The cost is $10.