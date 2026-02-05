© 2026 KSMU Radio
Watch: What it felt like inside the arena when Ilia Malinin fell. How Mikhail Shaidorov won gold

NPR | By Rachel Treisman,
Lillian KarabaicEdgar Herwick
Published February 5, 2026 at 7:15 PM CST

Updated February 14, 2026 at 2:27 PM CST

Was the Quad God's fall from heaven inevitable? What was it like inside the arena when Ilia Malinin fell? How does figure skating judging work anyway? Who's in love at the Olympics? Join host A Martínez along with NPR's Rachel Treisman, Oregon Public Radio's Lillian Karabaic and WGBH's Edgar B. Herwick III for answers to all of these questions and more. NPR is bringing you the latest from the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina with "Up First Winter Games."

Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR News
Rachel Treisman
Rachel Treisman (she/her) is a writer and editor for the Morning Edition live blog, which she helped launch in early 2021.
Lillian Karabaic
Edgar Herwick