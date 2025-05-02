British luxury retailer Harrod's fell victim to a cyberattack

SACHA PFEIFFER, HOST:

The iconic British department store Harrods says hackers tried to breach its systems earlier this week. It's the latest in a recent string of ransomware attacks that have hit major retailers in the U.K. Ransomware attacks usually involve hackers blocking access to a company's data and demanding payment to unlock it. Rebecca Rossman reports from London.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: The most interesting and beautiful store in the whole of Britain and one of the most famous in the world.

REBECCA ROSSMAN, BYLINE: Since opening its doors in 1834, the store's motto has been, quote, "all things for all people everywhere."

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: A busy store in a busy city.

ROSSMAN: But not so busy this week when sales took a dent after hackers gained access to the store's systems. As a precaution, the luxury retailer said it had restricted internet access at its sites. Who attempted the breach and why is still unclear. But it comes just days after two other major British retailers, Marks & Spencer and Co-op, also fell victim to cyber attacks.

I've just stepped into a Marks & Spencer in central London to get a bottle of water. And I'm looking at the shelves, and I would say that they're about 20% less full than they should be.

For Marks & Spencer, a popular food and clothing chain, the fallout has been serious. The hack, believed to be linked to a cyber criminal group known as Scattered Spider, disrupted M&S's online store and parts of its supply chain. The result - millions in losses and some store shelves left noticeably bare. Cybersecurity experts say the attacks highlight just how underprepared many major retailers still are when it comes to defending their digital infrastructure.

ROB PRITCHARD: People will see it as a wakeup call, but it shouldn't have been a wakeup call.

ROSSMAN: Rob Pritchard is an analyst who runs the website thecybersecurityexpert.com. He says the industry has long prioritized convenience and cost over real resilience.

PRITCHARD: You know, like buying a terrible car with no safety features and then, I don't know, putting in cheap seat belts.

ROSSMAN: While Harrods says no customer data has been compromised, the incident is part of a growing global trend. Ransomware attacks have been increasing worldwide, including in the U.S., where hackers have recently targeted government agencies, hospitals and even public schools. Rebecca Rossman, NPR News, London.

