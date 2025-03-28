© 2025 KSMU Radio
Keith Jarrett's 'Belonging' revisited by jazz legend Branford Marsalis

By Michel Martin
Published March 28, 2025 at 3:07 AM CDT

The latest by jazz legend Branford Marsalis, "Belonging," is a full-album interpretation of the 1974 Keith Jarrett record of the same name.

Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
