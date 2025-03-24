© 2025 KSMU Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Our signal on 88.7 FM out of Mountain Grove is currently off the air due to a technical issue. We're working to resolve the problem and will be back with you as soon as we can. In the meantime, KSMU can be streamed from our site or the NPR app.

Morning news brief

By Michel Martin,
Steve Inskeep
Published March 24, 2025 at 3:35 AM CDT

Israel is considering a full-scale ground invasion of Gaza, Ukraine holds ceasefire talks with the U.S., Beijing's China Development Forum displays tensions with the U.S.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
See stories by Michel Martin
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
See stories by Steve Inskeep