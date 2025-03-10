© 2025 KSMU Radio
Ukrainians describe their vision for a peace deal with Russia

By Eleanor Beardsley
Published March 10, 2025 at 6:02 PM CDT

Ukrainians hope that officials' meeting with U.S. diplomats in Saudi Arabia will be a chance to find a framework for a ceasefire deal with Russia.

