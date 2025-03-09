Our signal on 88.7 FM out of Mountain Grove is currently off the air due to a technical issue. We're working to resolve the problem and will be back with you as soon as we can. In the meantime, KSMU can be streamed from our site or the NPR app.
Canada's Liberal Party chooses next leader. How is Trump shaping the race?
Jackie Northam is NPR's International Affairs Correspondent. She is a veteran journalist who has spent three decades reporting on conflict, geopolitics, and life across the globe - from the mountains of Afghanistan and the desert sands of Saudi Arabia, to the gritty prison camp at Guantanamo Bay and the pristine beauty of the Arctic.