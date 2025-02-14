© 2025 KSMU Radio
KSMU's signal in Mountain Grove at 88.7 FM is currently off the air due to technical issues. We're working to solve the problem and will be back on as soon as possible. In the meantime, stream KSMU by clicking "All Streams" on our website.

Morning news brief

By Leila Fadel,
Michel Martin
Published February 14, 2025 at 3:18 AM CST

Resignations shake up the DOJ, the ACLU and other advocates sue for access to migrants moved to Guantánamo Bay, immigration poll shows growing support for restrictions but deep divisions remain

Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
