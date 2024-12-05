Pope Francis goes electric in new eco-friendly popemobile

Pope Francis is going electric for the 2025 Jubilee processional, after being gifted an electric G-Class Mercedes-Benz popemobile by the automaker's chief executive this week.

"We are moving towards zero emissions and are launching many electric products," Ola Källenius told the Vatican. "This year we launched the electric G-Class."

Källenius said the white, luxury convertible was specifically designed "paying attention to all the Holy Father's needs."

Francis has been using a wheelchair publicly since 2022 after a number of health issues.

Mercedes-Benz, which has been behind the popemobile since 1930, said it hopes the convertible "will provide the Holy Father with the comfort he needs for his travels."

The "one-of-a-kind" pope transit vehicle comes equipped with finishes including a retractable roof and a rotating seat for Francis to greet audiences.

The popemobile is an iconic piece of Vatican imagery.

The car's conversion to electric comes as the pope has repeatedly urged people worldwide to accept the science of climate change and work to protect the environment.

The Vatican says it plans to convert all of its vehicles to emission-free options by 2030.

Catholic Jubilees are celebrated every 25 years and are "precious times for taking stock of our lives, both as individuals and as communities," Francis has said.

The 2025 Jubilee begins on Dec. 24 with the Opening of the Holy Door of Saint Peter's Basilica, and runs through Jan. 6.

