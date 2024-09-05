This week in science: a newly-discovered species, 'talking' dogs and a beluga's death

ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:

Time now for our regular science news roundup with our friends from NPR's Short Wave podcast, Regina Barber and Rachel Carlson. Good to have you both back with us.

RACHEL CARLSON, BYLINE: Hey, Ari.

REGINA BARBER, BYLINE: Hey.

SHAPIRO: As usual, you've brought us three science stories that caught your attention this week. What have you got?

CARLSON: A newly discovered species in a harsh California lake.

BARBER: Whether the dogs you see on TikTok can really understand button commands.

CARLSON: And a tribute to the famous beluga whale, Hvaldimir.

SHAPIRO: Aw, I like this lineup - animal stories.

CARLSON: Yeah.

SHAPIRO: What's the first animal that lives in a harsh lake?

CARLSON: Ok, Mono Lake in California's eastern Sierra Nevada mountains is a super harsh environment. It's saltier than the ocean. It has high concentrations of cyanide and arsenic...

BARBER: And, unsurprisingly, not much live in Mono Lake.

SHAPIRO: Yeah.

BARBER: About a decade ago, a grad student took a sample of water. And when biologist Nicole King's lab at the University of California, Berkeley, eventually looked at it under a microscope, it was teeming with choanoflagellates.

SHAPIRO: Oh, a flagella is like a little tail that wiggles, right? Is this a thing with a tail?

BARBER: Yeah.

CARLSON: Yeah, yeah.

SHAPIRO: Ah.

BARBER: Yes.

CARLSON: It is a super long word. A lot of the researchers I talked to actually called them choanos for short, which is kind of cute. They have a nucleus and organelles like plants and animals, but they're their own group entirely. They can even form colonies of cells, and they're way too small to see with just your eyes, Ari. But one researcher told me they look kind of like badminton balls, and another one described them as sperm with skirts - so up to you.

SHAPIRO: Huh. OK.

CARLSON: Take whichever imagery fits.

SHAPIRO: Vivid image.

CARLSON: Yeah. But these skirted, sperm-looking organisms are actually the closest living relatives to animals.

BARBER: It's like having a cousin, but your common ancestor dates back anywhere from 650 million years ago to a billion years ago. We don't know much about them, but what Nicole's team saw under the microscope from Mono Lake samples was a completely new species of choanos.

SHAPIRO: And they can live in arsenic and cyanide - that's incredible.

BARBER: Yeah.

SHAPIRO: So what is new to scientists about this?

CARLSON: Yeah. When Nicole and her lab were looking at this new species from Mono Lake, they saw something they'd never seen before. The choanos had live bacteria inside the center of these colonies of cells.

BARBER: Yeah. And normally, choanos eat bacteria. But in this case, they hadn't. So a big question is - what exactly are they doing? Plus, Nicole says understanding this relationship could eventually help us understand more about how animals and bacteria interact, like in a human gut.

SHAPIRO: Hmm.

NICOLE KING: We see this as a potential model for seeing how interactions with a microbiome evolve.

SHAPIRO: Don't know what a eukaryotic cell is, but we'll just let that go.

CARLSON: But I will say, Nicole and all of the other researchers I spoke to said that we have a pretty long way to go before we can actually make any of these comparisons and answer these questions. And we'll need to do more work outside the lab to understand how this species of choanos - and choanos in general - behave in their natural environment. But this is a good start.

SHAPIRO: A good start.

OK, let's move along to the study about dogs and the word buttons. I think anybody who is on TikTok or Instagram has seen these videos. Like, Bunny is one of the famous dogs that can allegedly communicate by pushing buttons that correspond to words.

BARBER: Yeah, you look so excited, Ari. Yeah.

SHAPIRO: Yeah, of course. Like, science about dogs and TikTok - what's not to get excited about?

BARBER: Tell me more. Tell me more. Bunny the dog is famous for seeming to communicate through these buttons on a soundboard on the floor.

SHAPIRO: You're going to disappoint me, aren't you?

CARLSON: No, Ari. So it sounds like you've seen, like, some of Bunny's pretty famous videos where she pushes buttons. In one of them, she pushes the button for ouch.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

COMPUTER-GENERATED VOICE: Ouch.

ALEXIS DEVINE: Where is your ouch?

CARLSON: And after clicking a few other buttons, Bunny eventually hits the button for paw.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

COMPUTER-GENERATED VOICE: Paw.

CARLSON: And there happens to be a piece of wood stuck in her paw.

SHAPIRO: I just - I'm really afraid you're going to burst my bubble right now and tell me this is all bogus.

BARBER: No, I'm not going to burst your bubble. But what I'm going to say is that the first thing we need to know before we know that they're talking to us is if they actually comprehend these words they're hearing from these buttons. So not using any context clues from humans, making hand gestures or anything like that.

SHAPIRO: So I'm not, like, giving my dog clues about going outside by walking to the door, grabbing a leash or keys.

CARLSON: Yeah, exactly. And this team of researchers at the University of California, San Diego, found in this small study that, yeah, dogs do seem to understand words, like play or outside, whether those words are being spoken by their owner or being triggered by a button. So it does kind of seem like dogs are processing the words even when their owner is not present.

SHAPIRO: So dogs can understand the words that these buttons are playing, but can the dogs use those same buttons to speak to humans?

BARBER: So we only know of one dog that's been scientifically proven to use buttons to ask for things - Sofia. That idea is what Federico Rossano, a cognitive scientist and lead researcher, is researching next - whether there are more Sofias out there.

FEDERICO ROSSANO: Comprehension should come before production. It's the same with kids. First, they understand what you mean by ball and milk, and then they might ask for it.

CARLSON: Their next study is a massive community science project, looking at roughly 10,000 dogs and 700 cats, plus some horses, goats, pigs. And all their owners are going to be taking videos and sharing them with researchers. So Ari, if you're feeling inspired, you and other listeners can sign up on the UCSD Comparative Cognition Lab's website. They have rolling admissions. And, you know, who knows? Maybe we'll be back in the future to talk to you about whether you should get your dog a soundboard to order you around.

SHAPIRO: I frankly think Bruce and Simone are bossy enough without my actually giving them the ability to specifically ask...

CARLSON: They don't need that, yeah.

SHAPIRO: ...For what they want (laughter).

OK, our last story is a tribute to a famous beluga whale. Tell us about him.

CARLSON: Yeah, this is Hvaldimir. He was found dead this past weekend. And our colleague, Rachel Treisman, wrote an obit for him that you can read online. But a lot of people listening might remember Hvaldimir was discovered off the coast of Norway in 2019 wearing a camera harness that said, equipment St. Petersburg. So a lot of people started speculating that he might have escaped a past life as a Russian spy.

SHAPIRO: Right. This was a mystery that was never quite solved, right? But didn't his name actually come from this?

BARBER: Yeah. Hvaldimir - it's a combination of the Norwegian word for whale, which is hval, and the Russian president, Vladimir Putin's, first name.

SHAPIRO: Oh. OK, beyond his mysterious past, I feel like he's mostly been famous for being really friendly to people, right?

CARLSON: Yeah. He's a man of mystery, but he's also known for being super friendly. He went viral a few times over the years, when people caught him doing cute things on camera. Like, one time, he retrieved a kayaker's dropped GoPro. Another time, he played fetch with a man, throwing, like, a rugby ball off of his boat. And another video caught him playing around with an underwater drone.

SHAPIRO: Yeah, well, the spies are always cute and charming, right? Isn't that how they infiltrate?

CARLSON: Yeah, spies are always throwing rugby balls off boats (laughter).

BARBER: Oh, I'm still sad. But over the past few years, concerns have been rising around Hvaldimir's safety. He's been hit by boats, and last year he was found in Sweden, which has, like, fewer fish and more people than Norway.

SHAPIRO: Well, what do experts know about why he died?

CARLSON: An necropsy is forthcoming, but a team of marine biologists and veterinarians took a look at photos of the dead whale and questioned whether he died of natural causes. Hvaldimir was between 14 and 15 years old, but the average lifespan of a beluga whale is around 30 years.

SHAPIRO: So you're saying it could have been foul play?

BARBER: Yeah.

CARLSON: Yeah.

SHAPIRO: This spy could have been...

BARBER: It's even more sad, I know, but...

SHAPIRO: To me, it sounds like a 007 - I don't know. Sad, but also...

BARBER: Thrilling.

SHAPIRO: ...Like, espionage. Yeah.

BARBER: Yeah. But in the meantime, people around the world are memorializing Hvaldimir for his playfulness and his resilience, which shed much-needed light on the plight of beluga whales. And we also should mention that there are organizations like OneWhale and Marine Mind that were formed because of Hvaldimir and continue to dedicate time to marine conservation.

SHAPIRO: Well, thank you for helping us remember Bubble-07 (ph).

BARBER: (Laughter).

CARLSON: (Laughter) He would've loved that. He would've loved that.

SHAPIRO: That's Regina Barber and Rachel Carlson from NPR's science podcast, Short Wave, where you can learn about new discoveries, everyday mysteries and the science behind the headlines. Thank you both.

BARBER: Thank you, Ari.

CARLSON: Thanks, Ari.

