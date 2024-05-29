© 2024 KSMU Radio
Pope Francis issued an apology for using a slur referring to gay men

By Jason DeRose,
Leila Fadel
Published May 29, 2024 at 2:48 AM CDT

Pope Francis is apologizing for a slur he used while referring to gay men during a meeting with Italian bishops earlier this month.

