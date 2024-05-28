© 2024 KSMU Radio
Airstrike on Rafah leads to international outcry and condemnation of Israel

By Aya Batrawy,
Michel Martin
Published May 28, 2024 at 3:16 AM CDT

Fallout continues from an Israeli airstrike on Rafah that killed at least 45 Palestinians in a makeshift encampment for displaced people.

Aya Batrawy
Aya Batraway is an NPR International Correspondent based in Dubai. She joined in 2022 from the Associated Press, where she was an editor and reporter for over 11 years.
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
