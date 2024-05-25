© 2024 KSMU Radio
KMSU is off the air in Mt. Grove (88.7FM) due to signal interference. We are working to restore coverage at the site. In the meantime, some Mt. Grove area listeners will be able to listen over the air to KSMU at 91.1 or KSMW at 90.3FM. Or stream KSMU anywhere from any device.

Remembering historian Caleb Carr, and his account of fighting cancer alongside his cat

By Scott Simon
Published May 25, 2024 at 7:17 AM CDT

Novelist and military historian Caleb Carr died of cancer Thursday at his home in Cherry Plains, N.Y. He was 68.

