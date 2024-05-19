© 2024 KSMU Radio
KMSU is off the air in Mt. Grove (88.7FM) due to signal interference. We are working to restore coverage at the site. In the meantime, some Mt. Grove area listeners will be able to listen over the air to KSMU at 91.1 or KSMW at 90.3FM. Or stream KSMU anywhere from any device.

Why some young male voters are moving to Trump

By Danielle Kurtzleben
Published May 19, 2024 at 4:19 PM CDT

Polls show young male voters who once supported Biden moving to Trump. We ask why that is and what the Democrats can do to turn the trend around.

