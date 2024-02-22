Springfield Public Schools announce new appointments

The Springfield Public School District has made a number of new appointments in leadership positions.

In a press release the district announced: Adam Bax as the new principal of Field Elementary, Bret Ingle as principal of Williams Elementary, Dr. Mykie Nash as director of elementary schools and Michael Ramos as the next principal of special education programs.

They’ll assume their new positions in the 2024-25 school year.

The district also announced Kasten Kargil as new director of facilities, effective Tuesday, Feb. 20.

In a statement Superintendent Grenita Lathan said, “we are fortunate at SPS to have such an experienced group of dedicated employees we can rely upon to fill those key leadership positions.”