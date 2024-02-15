MSU Foundation announces sale of Meyer Alumni Center to CFO

The Missouri State University Foundation has announced the sale of its Kenneth E. Meyer Alumni Center in downtown Springfield to the Community Foundation of the Ozarks.

Brent Dunn, Executive Director of the Missouri State University Foundation described the sale as a win for both foundations, for the Missouri State University campus, and for downtown Springfield.

CFO will purchase the Richard Stahl designed historic building for $5.8 million dollars. They plan to move into vacant offices on the fourth floor by early 2025.

CFO will honor the leases of third parties currently renting space in the building. They will lease office space back to the Missouri State Foundation for the time being. A new building is being planned by the University to house the Foundation on Missouri State’s Campus.

Dunn said the new building would go near the Davis-Harrington Welcome Center on campus, in what is now a parking lot at the corner of National and Bear Blvd.

He said the foundation is excited to have more space for events and collaboration, and perhaps most important to be at the forefront of campus.

Winter Kinne President and CEO of CFO said the Community Foundation has long needed more office space, and parking. Kinne said CFO was committed to staying in downtown Springfield. Ultimately, CFO plans to sell its current building at 425 E. Trafficway.