Finalists announced in MSU President search

Missouri State University’s Board of Governors has announced three finalists in the search to replace outgoing President Clif Smart.

Dr. John Jasinski, current provost at Missouri State since 2022 and former president of Northwest Missouri State University from 2009 to 2022.



Dr. Roger Thompson, current vice president for student services and enrollment management at the University of Oregon.



Dr. Richard Williams, recent president of Utah Tech University.

As part of the next stage the finalists will visit Missouri State’s Springfield and West Plains campuses in February.

Profiles for each candidate are available online: missoustate.edu/president/search

There you can view each candidates’ CV. When the information is available, you’ll also find schedules for their campus visits and their responses to a survey the search committee will be conducting.

Clif Smart has served as the president of Missouri State since 2011. This past fall he announced his plan to retire in summer of 2024.

