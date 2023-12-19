Springfield NEA Demonstrates outside Board of Education Meeting

Dozens of demonstrators lined St. Louis Street outside Springfield Public Schools’ Kraft Administrative building Wednesday evening, ahead of the district’s regular Board of Education meeting. They were there for an event organized by Springfield’s chapter of the National Education Association.

The local educator's union has been at odds with the school district over discipline and behavior. Union president Laura Mullins has spoken at several board meetings about the issue, claiming the district is not enforcing its current polices and creating a lax and unsafe environment. Mullins said she felt that her speaking out, her examples, and a past formal grievance hadn’t gotten results, so the union organized the event.

Mullins said, “her heart was overjoyed,” with the turnout. She said she had spoken with community members, parents, students, and retired and current employees.

KSMU News A sign from Wednesday's demonstration.

In a written statement to KSMU the school district said they “acknowledge that challenges remain, and we are committed to supporting our staff in educating all students. We are listening and responding accordingly. Collaboration is needed now more than ever.”

Mullins said the district could show a good faith effort through committing a committee of diverse stakeholders to the issue, and by getting rid of what she calls “major and minors”.

Mullins described it as a chart that allows for multiple infractions before an official referral. As an example, she said, in the current system a school may “wait till a child has cussed at a teacher three time,” before referring for discipline. She said she’d like that child referred the first time.

More than anything Mullins says her goal is to solve this problem, for the educators she represents, and for the students they teach.

