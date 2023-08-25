As Fall Nears, Connect2Culture Announces Its 2023 - 2024 performance schedule

This week, as we’re in the midst of a heat wave keep in mind that the start of fall is one month away.

So is the first performance of Connect 2 Culture’s 2023 - 2024 performance season which the non-profit unveiled on Tuesday.

KRPS’s Fred Fletcher-Fierro has more.

The upcoming season will be the first complete season in Connect2Culture's Cornell Complex which opened in November of last year.

The non-profit will launch its largest performance schedule ever this upcoming season with 19 performances from tap dance, to musical theater, to family and kids shows, vocal powerhouses, and more.

Executive Director of Connect 2 Culture Emily Frankowski speaking Tuesday says the upcoming season goes beyond the traditional performances held at the Cornell Complex.

“This season truly offers something that will ignite a passion for the performing arts in everyone. In addition, we’ll have over ten school shows or outreach workshops for K - 12 in this next season.”

Tailored for families, the Ignite series includes five performances, the first on Sunday, November 12 with Pete The Cat’s Big Holiday Adventure.

New this year for the Ignite performances only, with every paid adult, children between the ages of 3 and 17 get in for free.

Season tickets are now on sale, tickets for single performances start on Tuesday, September 12.

