State Soil & Water Conservation Program grows

The Soil & Water Conservation Program distributed $40 million dollars to fund projects in the 2023 fiscal year, and it will have $50 million dollars in 2024, according to the Department of Natural Resources in a press release.

Over a million dollars of the program’s funding supported 200 projects in Greene, Christian, and surrounding counties in the last year, according to Kelsey Kempker, program’s education specialist. Nearly 6,000 projects were funded across the state. Kempker said the diversity of agriculture and land in Missouri means the program funds a wide variety of projects.

She said, among other benefits, effectively managing erosion helps farmers keep valuable top soil and prevents fertilizers and other additives from ending up in state waters.

The program is funded by a Parks, Soils and Water sales Tax passed in 1988. Each county in the state has a local soil and water conservation district office to coordinate projects and work with local landowners. Kempker said those interested in applying for funds should reach out to their local district office. More information can be found at mosoilandwater.land.