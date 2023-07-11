© 2023 KSMU Radio
Work is underway to resurface 22 lane miles of roadway in Springfield this summer

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published July 11, 2023 at 10:47 AM CDT
A section of Florence Ave. between Cherry and Elm Streets in Springfield (Photo taken on July 11, 2023)
Michele Skalicky
/
A section of Florence Ave. between Cherry and Elm Streets in Springfield (Photo taken on July 11, 2023)

A project by the City of Springfield Public Works to resurface about 22 lane miles of roadway this summer is underway.

The city’s contractor APAC began the asphalt work and overlay process in June and will continue through September.

Work is being done through July 23 on these street sections:

  • Cherry between Weller and Barnes
  • Elm St. between the railroad and Barnes Avenue
  • Park Avenue between Atlantic St. and Kearney St
  • Florence Avenue between St. Louis and Cherry Streets
  • Cox Avenue between Battlefield Road and Butterfield St.
  • Grandview Rd. between Barnes and Neergard
  • Grant between Jean and Norton Rd.

Drivers should expect single-lane closures along those roadway segments, and periodic full-lane closures may be necessary.

You can view a full list of roadways planned for asphalt overlay this year at springfieldmo.gov/overlays.

The project is funded through the Major Street Resurfacing and Rehabilitation program of the voter-approved ¼-cent Capital Improvement Sales Tax.

Michele Skalicky
Michele Skalicky has worked at KSMU since the station occupied the old white house at National and Grand. She enjoys working on both the announcing side and in news and has been the recipient of statewide and national awards for news reporting. She likes to tell stories that make a difference. Michele enjoys outdoor activities, including hiking, camping and leisurely kayaking.
