Work is underway to resurface 22 lane miles of roadway in Springfield this summer

A project by the City of Springfield Public Works to resurface about 22 lane miles of roadway this summer is underway.

The city’s contractor APAC began the asphalt work and overlay process in June and will continue through September.

Work is being done through July 23 on these street sections:

Cherry between Weller and Barnes

Elm St. between the railroad and Barnes Avenue

Park Avenue between Atlantic St. and Kearney St

Florence Avenue between St. Louis and Cherry Streets

Cox Avenue between Battlefield Road and Butterfield St.

Grandview Rd. between Barnes and Neergard

Grant between Jean and Norton Rd.

Drivers should expect single-lane closures along those roadway segments, and periodic full-lane closures may be necessary.

You can view a full list of roadways planned for asphalt overlay this year at springfieldmo.gov/overlays.

The project is funded through the Major Street Resurfacing and Rehabilitation program of the voter-approved ¼-cent Capital Improvement Sales Tax.