1 person was killed and 19 others were wounded in a shooting outside of Chicago

Updated June 18, 2023 at 12:59 PM ET

At least one person was killed and 19 others were wounded after gunfire erupted at a strip mall in a Chicago suburb on Sunday just after midnight.

Around 12:30 a.m. local time, police officers in Willowbrook, Ill., responded to sounds of gunshots coming from an area with "a large gathering of people," said Eric Swanson, the deputy chief of the DuPage County Sheriff's Office, at a news conference on Sunday morning.

Multiple people were rushed to area hospitals. Officials did not provide details about the victims or the severity of their wounds. Information about the suspect or suspects was still under investigation, according to Swanson.

Witnesses told ABC 7 that a large group was gathered at the strip mall for a Juneteenth celebration.

The eruption of gunfire was one of at least 11 mass shootings nationwide this weekend, raising this year's total to 309, according to the Gun Violence Archive, which defines a mass shooting as an incident in which four or more people are shot or killed, excluding the shooter. Gun violence has killed nearly 20,000 people so far this year, according to the organization's tracking data.

In St. Louis, one person was killed and nine others were wounded on Sunday around 1:45 a.m. local time. In In Decatur, Ga., five people were shot outside a nightclub also on Sunday early morning.

