Biden meets with Congressional leaders as debt limit deadline looms

By Franco Ordoñez,
Ari Shapiro
Published May 16, 2023 at 3:21 PM CDT

President Biden meets House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and other congressional leaders as the deadline for lifting the debt limit draws ever closer.

