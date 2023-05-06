Watch live: King Charles III and Queen Camilla to be crowned at Westminster Abbey

Updated May 6, 2023 at 5:02 AM ET

LONDON — King Charles III and Camilla, the queen consort, will be crowned at Westminster Abbey in London on Saturday — continuing a tradition that dates back more than 1,000 years.

At 5:20 a.m. ET, or 10:20 a.m. London time, a procession will set off from Buckingham Palace toward Westminster Abbey.

The coronation service is scheduled to begin at 6 a.m. ET, or 11 a.m. local time. The event is expected to last about three hours.

A light rain has been falling over the course of the morning as thousands of people lined up along the procession route, many of them carrying British flags as they cheer and sing before Charles passes in an ornate carriage.

Meanwhile, inside Westminster Abbey, aristocrats, celebrities and leaders from a variety of Britain's political parties are taking their seats ahead of the ceremony. U.S. First Lady Jill Biden has arrived in a small motorcade to join them.

On the edge of Trafalgar Square, several anti-monarchy protesters from a campaign group called Republic have been arrested as they began unloading printed signs. The London Metropolitan police force have announced that a "significant operation" is now ongoing in the city center."

Footage posted on social media appeared to show Graham Smith, the chief executive of the group, being arrested by police alongside five other demonstrators wearing T-shirts that read "Not My King."

The London Metropolitan Police force have announced that a "significant operation" is now ongoing in the city center. More than 11,000 officers have been deployed across the capital today, and the force's chief, Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley, had cautioned earlier this week that on the streets near the ceremony there would be a "very low tolerance for disruption."

NPR will update this post throughout the ceremonies.

