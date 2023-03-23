© 2023 KSMU Radio
Sports betting legalization wins approval from Missouri House

St. Louis Public Radio | By Rachel Lippmann
Published March 23, 2023 at 7:12 AM CDT
St. Louis City SC defender Kyle Hiebert (#22) goes in for a slide tackle in attempts of getting the ball from San Jose Earthquakes midfielder Cristian Espinoza (10) on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at CityPark in Midtown. City went on to win the game, 3-0, and made history as the first MLS franchise to win its first four games in their inaugural season.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Missouri residents are again a step closer to being able to bet on professional and collegiate sports.

The state House voted 118-35 on Wednesday to send a sports wagering bill to the Senate. It allows people to place bets at a casino or through online platforms like DraftKings. Wagers would be taxed at 10%, with the funds going toward K-12 education and the prevention and treatment of problem gambling.

The measure would also require the state’s Gaming Commission to regularly issue a report on gambling in the state, including data on compulsive gambling and recommendations to address it. Pew Research recently found that calls to problem gambling hotlines often skyrocket shortly after states approve sports betting.

Supporters include all of the state’s professional sports teams, though the players unions are opposed.

Six of the eight states bordering Missouri have already authorized sports wagering. Supportsers in the legislature have tried since 2018 to pass it, but the measures have been waylaid by the debate around video gaming terminals.

Rep. Ashley Aune, D-Kansas City, urged her colleagues to keep the issues separate.

“Our constituents want this,” she said. “We need to get it done and we need to do it this way, without attaching it to something that can’t stand on its own.”

Neither the House version, sponsored by Dan Houx, R-Warrensburg, or a Senate proposal from Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville, includes video gaming language.

The House bill now goes to the Senate, where a version of sports betting awaits consideration.

