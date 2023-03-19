Miami Beach sets curfew to control spring break crowds after 2 shootings

The city of Miami Beach has imposed an overnight curfew during spring break to prevent violence and "unruly crowds" after two fatal shootings took place over the weekend.

The curfew largely applies to the city's South Beach district, a popular nightlife destination for spring breakers. It takes effect at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday night to 6 a.m. on Monday, the city said in a news release. More curfew restrictions are planned for Thursday through Monday, the city said, but that it will evaluate future curfew restrictions after the initial window.

The restrictions, which included a state of emergency, were set "in response to the two shootings and the excessively large and unruly crowds, and to mitigate dangerous and illegal conduct," the city said.

The two shootings, one on Friday night and another early Sunday, left two people dead, according to a separate news release.

It's the third consecutive year that Miami Beach has set a curfew and issued a state of emergency during spring break festivities. Last year, city officials imposed restrictions after five people were injured in shootings. In 2021, restrictions were implemented over coronavirus fears.

