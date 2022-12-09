© 2022 KSMU Radio
How facial recognition allowed the Chinese government to target minority groups

By Manoush Zomorodi,
Katie MonteleoneSanaz Meshkinpour
Published December 9, 2022 at 7:43 AM CST

Part 4 of the TED Radio Hour episode What's in a Face.

Journalist Alison Killing explains her investigation in Xinjiang, China, where the government has used facial recognition cameras to track Uyghurs and detain them in camps across the region.

About Alison Killing

Alison Killing is an architect and investigative journalist.

In 2021, she and her co-journalists won the Pulitzer Prize for International Reporting for their work investigating a network of detention camps in Xinjiang, China using satellite imagery and architectural techniques.

Her other investigations have included: understanding how social media can be used to track user's movements and migrant journeys.

Manoush Zomorodi
Manoush Zomorodi is the host of TED Radio Hour. She is a journalist, podcaster and media entrepreneur, and her work reflects her passion for investigating how technology and business are transforming humanity.
Katie Monteleone
Katie Monteleone is a producer for TED Radio Hour. She started out as an intern for the show in January 2019. After her internship, Monteleone began producing for Life Kit before returning to the TED Radio Hour team in October 2019 as a full-time producer.
Sanaz Meshkinpour
