Christian County nonprofit adds mobile food pantry as demand for services increases

A food pantry in Christian County is seeing demand for its services spike as families struggle to make ends meet.

Least of These, based in Ozark, serves more than 1,200 families each month—and that number is expected to increase to 1,500 families during November and December, a coordinator said.

Kristy Carter, the nonprofit’s executive director, said she's seeing a lot of dual income families who can’t make their money stretch to the end of the month.

Reaching more people

Least of These recently added a mobile food pantry in the small town of Clever.

"We are seeing more families in need out on the outskirts of the western side of the county," said Carter. "And many of the families that we're serving out in that community with that mobile pantry just don't have the gas money to get to Ozark and back to get their food."

Carter said the new mobile food pantry currently serves about 30 families, and she expects that number to double or triple "very very quickly."

How the food pantry is funded

Least of These receives some grant funding, but it relies largely on donations from individuals, churches, businesses and community members.

Carter said volunteers are always needed. The nonprofit has a staff of just five employees, and it needs approximately 50 volunteers each day to meet demand for services.

Food distributions are held Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings from 8:00 to 11:00 along with one Thursday evening a month. The nonprofit will add another evening distribution in November and December. Least of These is a choice pantry, which means families get to choose what food they'd like to take home. Carter said that eliminates waste and gives families a sense of dignity.

You can find out how to volunteer and donate to the organization and how to get help at leastofthesefoodpantry.org.

