Burlison wins Republican primary for Missouri's 7th Congressional seat

Missouri state Senator Eric Burlison defeated seven opponents in a contentious race to win the Republican primary for Missouri's seventh Congressional district seat.

That's the district representing southwest Missouri in the U.S. House of Representatives—including Springfield, Joplin, Branson and Bolivar. Burlison, who describes himself as one of the "most conservative" lawmakers in Jefferson City, supports many of the same federal policies as former president Donald Trump.

In November's general election, Burlison will face Kristen Radaker-Sheafer, who won Tuesday's Democratic primary for the 7th Congressional district, and Libertarian candidate Kevin Craig.

The seat is currently held by Congressman Billy Long, who was unsuccessful in his bid for U.S. Senate.

Earlier this summer, KSMU was part of a coalition of nonpartisan groups that interviewed candidates for the 7th Congressional seat. Burlison did not participate. You can watch the interview with Kristen Radaker-Sheafer by clicking here.