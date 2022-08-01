Ahead of Tuesday’s elections, Greene County voters can find their polling location online

Before Tuesday’s primary elections, voters in Greene County can check which polling station they can use to vote online.

Each voter registered in Greene County is assigned a polling location based on their home address. For voters looking for their polling place, the county launched a website last year to make it easier to find.

Greene County clerk Shane Schoeller says residents can visit vote.greenecountymo.gov to find out where they can vote.

“There is a polling location feature in there where they can type in their residential address," Schoeller told KSMU, "And then that will link them to their polling location, and it will also give them the added benefit that even if they’re at work, it’ll be able to give them the directions to the polling location from wherever they are that day.”

In addition to the 75 assigned polling places, there are five central polling locations in Springfield, where anyone registered to vote in Greene County can cast their ballot. They can be found at the Missouri State Davis-Harrington Welcome Center, City Utilities Transit Center, CoxHealth Medical Center South, Mercy Hospital, and the Greene County Historic Courthouse.

Polling stations will be open from 6 A.M. to 7 P.M. on Tuesday. Absentee ballots can also be cast at the Historic Courthouse until 7 P.M. on Election Day, provided voters received them before the absentee deadline.

Link to the Greene County election website: www.vote.greenecountymo.gov

Polling location map with directions: www.vote.greenecountymo.gov/voting-information/

Central polling locations:

Missouri State Harrington-David Welcome Center: 1148 E Bear Blvd, Springfield, MO 65807

Mercy Hospital: 1235 E Cherokee St, Springfield, MO 65804

City Utilities Transit Center: 211 N Main Ave, Springfield, MO 65806

CoxHealth Medical Center South: 3801 S National Ave, Springfield, MO 65807

Greene County Historic Courthouse: 940 N Boonville Ave, Springfield, MO 65802