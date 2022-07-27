© 2022 KSMU Radio
Missouri declares a state of emergency after record rain in St. Louis area

St. Louis Public Radio | By Sarah Fentem
Published July 27, 2022 at 4:04 AM CDT

The region is recovering after a massive storm dumped more than 9 inches of rain. People and animals are staying in makeshift shelters while the flash flooding recedes.

