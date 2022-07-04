Police respond to a shooting at a July Fourth parade in a Chicago suburb

Updated July 4, 2022 at 1:32 PM ET

The Lake County, Ill., Sheriff's Office says they are responding to a shooting at a Fourth of July parade in a Chicago suburb.

Police have not yet reported any deaths. However, witnesses in the area told The Associated Press they saw bloodied bodies covered with blankets.

The Illinois State Police said in a tweet they are "assisting Highland Park PD with an active [shooter] situation that occurred at the Highland Park Parade."

We are assisting Highland Park Police with a shooting in the area of the Independence Day parade route. STAY OUT OF THE AREA - allow law-enforcement and first responders to do their work. pic.twitter.com/PTut6CGZAe — Lake County Sheriff (@LakeCoILSheriff) July 4, 2022

Chicago Sun-Times reported that a gunman started shooting 10 minutes after the parade started. Several witnesses in the area say they heard multiple shots fired. One told the Sun-Times they counted more than 20 shots fired.

This is a developing story.

