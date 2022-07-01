Increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations, cases prompts CDC to bump Greene County up to 'medium' impact level

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has moved the classification for Greene County to a "medium impact level" for COVID-19, instead of its previous impact level of "low." As of Thursday, 56 people were hospitalized because of COVID-19 in Springfield, and four were in critical care.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department has updated its prevention guidance because of the change by the CDC.

“If you’re feeling sick with respiratory symptoms, so symptoms associated with COVID, you need to stay home and isolate from others,” said Kendra Findlay, the health department’s administrator of community health and epidemiology. “If you’re out and about and you’re around somebody who’s sick, you might want to distance yourself. Make sure you’re washing your hands good. If you’re immune compromised and going to be out in public, I hate to say it, but you may need to start thinking about masking again.”

If you’re having symptoms or have been exposed to COVID-19, the health department said you should get tested. Find testing opportunities at COVIDTesting417.com.

If the test is positive, isolate for five days. Antiviral treatments are available—check with your healthcare provider to see if you’re eligible.

And the health department continues to encourage people to get vaccinated or boosted. Information about where to get a COVID-19 vaccine is at vaccine417.com.

Findlay said the pandemic is still here, and cases have been rising since early May.

“I wish we were done with this pandemic, but it’s here to stay for now,” said Findlay.

