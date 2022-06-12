© 2022 KSMU Radio
How to watch the Tony Awards — and why Jennifer Hudson might make history

By Rina Torchinsky
Published June 12, 2022 at 4:00 AM CDT
Jennifer Hudson arrives at the 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Barker Hangar on Feb. 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, Calif.
Jordan Strauss
/
Invision/AP
Jennifer Hudson arrives at the 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Barker Hangar on Feb. 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, Calif.

The 75th annual Tony Awards, set for Sunday night, will name the best of Broadway in the 2021-22 season. And it could be a big night for Jennifer Hudson.

A Tony award is the final piece of the puzzle for Hudson, who is on the verge of reaching EGOT status — or winning an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony.

Hudson was a producer for A Strange Loop, which is nominated for best musical. In the words of the show's creator Michael R. Jackson, the show is "a musical about a young Black gay man named Usher who works as an usher at a Broadway show who is writing a musical about a young Black gay man named Usher who works as an usher at a Broadway show... who is caught in a self-referential loop of his own self hatred."

Hudson has won a Daytime Emmy for her role as executive producer for Baby Yaga, Grammy awards for The Color Purple and her debut self-titled studio album, and an Oscar for best supporting actress in Dreamgirls.

How to watch the 2022 Tony Awards

The presentation of awards begins at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+ and will be broadcast live coast to coast. Paramount+ subscribers can also catch an exclusive celebration that begins at 7 p.m.

Darren Criss and Julianne Hough will host the initial celebration, dubbed "The Tony Awards: Act One," and Ariana DeBose will host the main event.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Rina Torchinsky