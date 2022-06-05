© 2022 KSMU Radio
Sunday Puzzle: Hidden capitals

By Will Shortz
Published June 5, 2022 at 7:01 AM CDT
NPR
On-air challenge: I'm going to read you some sentences. Each conceals the name of a world capital phonetically somewhere within it.

Example: Have you heard the new eBay jingle? --> BEIJING
1. Is everyone at the mosque obeying he rules?
2. Show me the new saddlebag daddy bought.
3. We knew deli-made sandwiches would be better than home-made ones.
4. Three ninja cart away hundreds of swords.
5. A dog and a cat — man, do they fight!
6. Is the twist-tie paper or plastic?
7. Park rangers wonder — can bear attacks harm humans?
8. I remember Lyndon Johnson
9. You can't compare Islamic and Hindu traditions.
10. At clown school Clarabelle graded all the other students.
11. The mother playing peek-a-boo caressed all her children.
12. The racing enthusiast wanted a NASCAR tombstone.

Last week's challenge: Take an abbreviation found in text messages. Reverse the first two letters, and the result sounds like something else often found in text messages. What are these things?

Challenge answer: OMG --> Emoji

Winner: Bill Holcomb of Kauai, Hawaii

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Ben Bass of Chicago. The name of what country contains a deodorant and an air freshener in consecutive letters?

Submit Your Answer

If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here by Thursday, June 9 at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you.

Will Shortz
NPR's Puzzlemaster Will Shortz has appeared on Weekend Edition Sunday since the program's start in 1987. He's also the crossword editor of The New York Times, the former editor of Games magazine, and the founder and director of the American Crossword Puzzle Tournament (since 1978).
