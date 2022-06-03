South Florida is under a tropical storm warning as heavy rains flood streets

Updated June 4, 2022 at 10:16 AM ET

As the Atlantic hurricane season gets underway, heavy rainfall pounded South Florida on Saturday.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for parts of the state, including the Florida Bay, Lake Okeechobee and the Keys. The tropical disturbance, with maximum winds of 40 mph, carries heavy rain and a risk of flooding, with 6 to 10 inches of rain expected, according to the National Weather Service.

Some cars have gotten stuck in flooded streets and hundreds lost power. Early Saturday morning, the City of Miami posted video of a flooded street.

Road conditions are extremely dangerous right now. Stay home and don’t walk or drive on flooded roads. Do not attempt to retrieve stranded vehicles, because the flood prevents you from seeing hazards, such as, electric wires, cracks or others. #StayHome #tropicalcycloneone pic.twitter.com/N7j1sn6DBw — City of Miami (@CityofMiami) June 4, 2022

"Road conditions are extremely dangerous right now. Stay home and don't walk or drive on flooded roads," the city said in a tweet.

A strip of South Florida — including Boynton Beach, Fort Lauderdale and Boca Raton — was under a flash flood warning until noon, the National Weather Service in Miami said.

"The combination of storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline," according to a Saturday morning NWS forecast.

