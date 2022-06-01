Inaugural 'Gardenpalooza' aims to celebrate gardening in Springfield

Springfield Community Gardens will host a gardening event for the community Saturday, June 4. Gardenpalooza will take place at Mother’s Brewing Company, 215 S. Grant in Springfield, from 3 to 8 p.m.

Springfield is home to 16 community gardens run by volunteers with support from Springfield Community Gardens.

Michele Skalicky / Anna Withers, farmer and resource development manager for Springfield Community Gardens

Anna Withers, a farmer and resource development manager for the nonprofit organization, said they also have three farm incubator sites that employ farmer apprentices. Those are run by paid staff, she said.

"So, slowly but surely people are learning how to farm," Withers said.

Food grown on the farm incubator sites is donated to the community. One site, Amanda Belle’s Farm, which is owned by CoxHealth, offers its produce to hospital employees.

Springfield Community Gardens was co-founded by Maile Auterson, the organization’s executive director, as part of a graduate project, Withers said. It targeted areas with less access to healthy food, and the nonprofit began with one garden near Grant Beach Park.

The gardens in operation today are diverse—some quite small and others big enough to include an orchard.

But Withers said they all provide benefits for those who get involved.

"It is a place where you can learn how to grow your own food, which creates an incredible sense of self-reliance," she said. "It helps people save money because, you know, you have the ability to have food all season. We are four-season farmers so, you know, we help people try to do that."

Being outside in the fresh air provides health benefits, she said, and studies have found that getting your hands in the dirt raises serotonin levels.

Springfield Community Gardens offers a 4H club, Grow to Ride, which focuses on gardening and horses. The club is open to kids ages seven to 12 years old.

The nonprofit is funded with United States Department of Agriculture grants, private foundations and individual donations, according to Withers.

Gardenpalooza this Saturday will serve as both an educational event and as a fundraiser. Admission is free, but attendees will be able to purchase "Garden Gold," which can be used on food and beverages, raffles and photos with goats.

Find out more at springfieldcommunitygardens.org.

