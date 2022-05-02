I-44 could be widened to six lanes through Springfield

On Monday Springfield City Council decided to back a proposal to widen Interstate 44 from 4 lanes to 6 lanes between Kansas Expressway and Highway 65.

The Missouri Department of Transportation and other government agencies are competing for federal money to help fund the roughly $109 million project.

About $2 million in City money, some of which consists of federal funds already allocated, would help pay for it, if the grant is approved. So would $1 million from Greene County, a city official told Council.

City officials say proving that Springfield can move people and goods quickly is key to attracting more companies like Amazon and Costco.

The Council vote was 9-0. Construction could start in 2025.