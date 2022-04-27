Mercy Hospital in Springfield names new president

This week, Mercy Hospital in Springfield announced that David Argueta will be their new president. For five years, Argueta worked at Mercy in Oklahoma City, and before that, he was a leader at various Texas hospitals.

Mercy Hospital’s new president replaces Brent Hubbard, who is moving to become an executive with Integris Health in Oklahoma, according to a separate announcement made last month.

Craig McCoy, president of Mercy Springfield Communities, remains in his job at the health care system. Both Argueta and McCoy will report to Dr. John Mohart, the leader of Mercy Communities hospital operations in multiple states.

In a statement, Argueta said that “Springfield has been at the epicenter of many of Mercy’s important innovations through the years” and he is “eager to continue that tradition.”