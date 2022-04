Multiple people were shot at a NYC subway station

Updated April 12, 2022 at 10:56 AM ET

At least five people were shot in a New York City subway station on Tuesday during morning rush hour, police said, and authorities say they are still looking for a suspect.

The shooting took place at 36th Street station in Brooklyn's Sunset Park around 8:30 a.m.

The New York Police Department confirmed to NPR that 13 people have been injured and five have been shot.

Police said they were seeking a man with a gas mask and an orange construction vest.

Earlier, published reports citing fire officials and law enforcement sources said several undetonated devices were also found. But the NYPD said in a statement on Twitter: "In regard to the multiple people shot at the 36th Street subway station in Brooklyn, there are NO active explosive devices at this time."

New Yorkers have been warned to avoid the Sunset Park area. Following the shooting, power was shut off on various lines, and major delays were expected throughout the city.

Follow WNYC/The Gothamist's coverage.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.