© 2022 KSMU Radio
background_fid.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
We’re in our Spring Fundraiser and you can help! Support KSMU programming today!

Georgia GOP makes a push for conservative education bills

WABE 90.1 | By Sam Gringlas
Published April 5, 2022 at 3:21 PM CDT

Despite a difficult 2022 election ahead for the Georgia GOP, lawmakers are pushing to the right on education, passing a parents' bill of rights and a ban on transgender sports and "divisive concepts."

Copyright 2022 90.1 WABE

Sam Gringlas
Sam Gringlas is a journalist at NPR's All Things Considered. In 2020, he helped cover the presidential election with NPR's Washington Desk and has also reported for NPR's business desk covering the workforce. He's produced and reported with NPR from across the country, as well as China and Mexico, covering topics like politics, trade, the environment, immigration and breaking news. He started as an intern at All Things Considered after graduating with a public policy degree from the University of Michigan, where he was the managing news editor at The Michigan Daily. He's a native Michigander.
See stories by Sam Gringlas