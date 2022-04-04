© 2022 KSMU Radio
What we know so far about the shootings in Sacramento

By Dustin Jones
Published April 4, 2022 at 4:59 AM CDT
Investigators search for evidence in the area of a mass shooting In Sacramento, Calif., on Sunday.
Rich Pedroncelli
/
AP
Investigators search for evidence in the area of a mass shooting In Sacramento, Calif., on Sunday.

The Sacramento Police Department is on the hunt for multiple suspects after six people were killed - three men and three women - and another 12 were injured in the worst mass shooting in Sacramento history.

Police are seeking help from the public to help bring multiple shooters into custody as the investigation into Sacramento's mass shooting enters its second day. Videos circulating online captured a fight that appears to have taken place just before the gunmen opened fire early Sunday morning, according to the Sacramento Police Dept. Facebook page.

Sacramento Police Chief Kathy Lester told reporters Sunday evening that the investigation is its early stages, but that the department has confirmed there are "multiple shooters."

The Sacramento Bee reported that three men and three women were killed, however, the names of the victims have yet to be released.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR News
Dustin Jones
Dustin Jones is a reporter for NPR's digital news desk. He mainly covers breaking news, but enjoys working on long-form narrative pieces.
