John Sellars, longtime head of Springfield's History Museum on the Square, takes on new role

A familiar face at Springfield's History Museum on the Square is transitioning to a new role. John Sellars spoke with KSMU's Michele Skalicky about his next chapter with the museum. You can hear the interview by clicking on the "Listen" button. A transcript, lighted edited for clarity, is below.

You're moving aside as executive director of the History Museum on the Square and becoming executive director emeritus. What does that mean?

Not what most people assume it means. I am not in any way, shape or form going to be retired and not going to be here. I'm stepping aside of the day to day operations of the museum. Katie Turer is going to take that over. She's been with us since we opened in the new building and has a tremendous fount of knowledge and background experience. She started at the Whaling Museum on Nantucket Island and then came here and worked at Wonders of Wildlife when they reopened. And then we we attracted her here in 2019 when we opened the museum, and she's she's just, man, she's the best. So she's going to run the day to day, and I'm going to do speaking and community outreach and programs like that. I'm also going to work with the staff on training and helping them to be better assets and resources when people call up and have a question, and I can show them how to do the research and get answers for folks about historic questions. And then I'll work with the photo archives, which is where I started almost 50 years ago as a volunteer and just do the things that are out in the community while Katie is here making the experience for our visitors just that much better and better.

So you will still be very busy it sounds like.

As my wife says, it will keep me out of mischief.

Now, you've been involved with the History Museum for many years. You had been a volunteer since its founding in 1976 until you moved away for work, but you came back to Springfield and you got involved in it again. You served on the board and eventually became the executive director. Why did you become involved with the museum and what is it about it that keeps you coming back?

My family has always had a fascination with history and oral history. We're inveterate storytellers and I've always been fascinated with it. I grew up on St. Louis Street in the 900 block of St. Louis about where the Chamber of Commerce Office is and, and I've watched that area of the town change and I've watched so much change across the city in my lifetime. And I've just always—I've absorbed those facts and absorbed that, that kind of knowledge. And then when the museum opened as part of the bicentennial celebration, just as a temporary exhibit, I was just enthralled and just I couldn't get enough. And I've always been that way, wanting to know and wanting then to get that knowledge out to other people because so many of the facts that people aren't aware of explain how this city has grown and why it's grown, the way it's grown and and all the things about it over the course of years and the people that have been so impactful and have not received the recognition that they really should have over the course of time because they didn't they didn't do it to to promote themselves. They did it for the betterment of the city. People like John T. Woodruff is one that mainly comes to mind.

Why do you feel the history of an area should be preserved and that people should have access to it?

It just tells you why you are the way you are today. You don't grow and develop in a vacuum. You grow and develop based on the fertilizer and the soil that is provided for you. And the fertilizer and the soil is your past history and that has made you what you are. And we grow and develop that way.

Looking back on your time so far at the History Museum on the Square, what are you most proud of?

Well, there's nothing you can say except this new museum. We have opened on the square, a facility that that rivals anything across the country as far as its capability to tell the stories of this area. It is an electronic marvel. It is well-suited to people's current interest and current way of learning things. And it and it tells wonderful stories and it tells them in a way that that is fascinating and entertaining. And I couldn't be prouder of this building and what's in it and the people that took matters into their own hands and made it happen.

