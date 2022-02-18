With the push of a button, the James River Power Station stacks will be no more

A longtime fixture of Springfield, Missouri’s southwest skyline is coming down this weekend.

City Utilities will implode four flue-exhaust stacks at the James River Power Station west of Springfield Lake at 9:00 Saturday morning.

How to watch the implosion

Because CU expects people will want to watch, it's opening access to utility-owned property just south of the James River Power Station at one entry point for people to park. Carpooling is recommended, and CU officials say access to the property is done at your own risk since ground conditions will be uneven. They encourage viewing the implosion from a vehicle.

The entry gate, located near the intersection of Kissick and Evans Road, will open at 7 a.m. and close at 8:30 a.m. or when the parking area has reached its capacity.

CU will use multiple cameras, including several drones, to document the event, and video will be available on social media. Drone use by the public is prohibited.

James River Power Station was built in 1953

The site has come full circle. When the James River Power Station was being built in 1953, CU spokesman Joel Alexander said people would go on weekends to watch the construction take place. Springfield Lake was created as a cooling reservoir for the station.

JRPS helped to establish Springfield, in both population and prominence, according to City Utilities on its website, because it served as a reliable, locally-generated source of electricity.

Discussions to build a power station began in the 1940s, and a ballot proposal to build the James River Power Station was approved in 1954 after two previous ballot measures failed.

JRPS was originally built to burn natural gas but transitioned to burn coal in the late 1970s in response to the nation’s energy crisis, according to CU. It was transitioned back to natural gas in 2015.

Projected Demolition Completion Date

The demolition project is expected to be completed by early April. But James River Power Station will still be used. The building, substation and several other components remain in service to the public.

