Celeste Headlee: How can we fight burnout with purposeful rest?

Hard work has been baked into our culture for so long, but at what cost? Journalist Celeste Headlee explains why we must give our bodies the rest they need, so that we can live fuller lives.

About Celeste Headlee

Celeste Headlee is a radio journalist, public speaker and author. She is co-host of the new weekly series Retro Report on PBS and season three of the Scene on Radio podcast – MEN.

Previously, she was a host at NPR, anchoring shows including Tell Me More, Talk of the Nation, All Things Considered, and Weekend Edition. Until 2017, she hosted the daily news/talk show, On Second Thought, on Georgia Public Broadcasting. She also served as co-host of the national morning news show, The Takeaway, from PRI and WNYC.

Her TEDx Talk sharing "10 ways to have a better conversation" has over 30 million total views to date and is also the subject of one of her books. Her other books include Speaking of Race: Why Everybody Needs to Talk About Racism–and How to Do It and Do Nothing: How To Break Away From Overworking, Overdoing, and Underliving.

Headlee graduated from Northern Arizona University (NAU) and received a masters degree in vocal performance from the University of Michigan. She has performed as a professional opera singer.

