State committee hears from Missourians regarding a bill about childhood immunizations

The Downsizing State Government Committee held a hearing about a controversial bill modifying provisions to children’s immunizations.

HB2009 would modify provisions relating to immunizations. The bill is a bipartisan issue, leading to controversy and argument on both sides.

Witnesses and experts criticized the Department of Health & Senior Services for immunization requirements.

Witnesses gave both expert opinions and personal testimonies over their experiences with child immunization requirements within school systems.

The bill’s sponsor, Suzie Pollock, said there has been mistrust of DHSS and the federal government because of immunization requirements within school systems. She believes personal healthcare choices should be private.

“Our body autonomy and our religion our health care is a private matter, and it should not have to ever have someone's verification of our religious beliefs,” she said.

Ron Calzone, chairman of Missouri First criticized the DHSS for their rules for immunizations.

“DHSS has been a rogue, unconstitutional, illegal bureaucracy. And when it comes to childhood vaccines. We think it's inappropriate for that kind of entity, that kind of organization to be able to tell parents. What vaccines children must and must not have,” he said.

Copyright 2022 KBIA. To see more, visit KBIA.